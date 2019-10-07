|
|
MATZ, Susan Age 74, of Natick, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Golden Pond in Hopkinton. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Phoebe (Land) and John Edwin Matz. Susan loved attending lectures, country music concerts, professional bull riding, golf and tennis. She was a passionate supporter of community businesses and organizations, in addition to her many philanthropic interests. She is survived by many cousins and her nephew, John Edwin Matz, III of Holliston. She was predeceased by her brother, John Edwin Matz, II. Private Services for the family will be held at the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's name to the . Arrangements under care of Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Susan MATZ
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019