TUCKER, Susan McMillan Local Small Business Owner Devoted to Family Driven to Achieve Susan McMillan Tucker, age 61, of Somerville, MA, died peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020. First diagnosed with breast cancer fifteen years prior, she died of complications related to the disease at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. Susan was born on October 13, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY. The eldest child of NH Rep. Edith McM. Tucker and the late Dan S. Tucker of Randolph, NH, she is survived by her husband of nearly 38 years, Leslie C. Moye of Somerville, MA, and her daughter, Lauren E. Moye, son-in-law Matthew A. Jones and granddaughter Olivia S. Jones of Arlington, MA. She is also survived by two sisters: Sarah S. Tucker of Bethel, ME, and Margaret S. Tucker of Stow, MA. Susan was predeceased by her brother Andrew S. Tucker in May of 1995. Susan grew up in Pelham, NY and Wellesley, MA before graduating high school in 3 years from Wellesley High School in 1975. She had a lifelong passion for playing violin and chamber music that began with her time at Merrywood Summer Camp in her youth. Subsequently, Susan dedicated much of her career to music, obtaining a Bachelor's degree in violin performance from New England Conservatory in 1980 and a Master's in violin performance at Southern Methodist University in 1982. Susan met her husband while completing her Master's degree. She and Leslie married in Wellesley, MA in August of 1982. Susan and Leslie ardently pursued their careers, even after the birth of their daughter Lauren in 1986. Through much of her career, Susan performed chamber music, including through the Visiting Artist program in North Carolina, the Synergy Trio, the Cascade Quartet, and Boston Quartet. She was a full-time freelance violinist. After years of successfully making a career of performance, Susan transitioned to become the Executive and Artistic Director first of Manchester Community Music School in Manchester, NH, and then Powers Music School in Belmont, MA. As part of her work with Powers Music School, she directed and expanded the Music on the Hill summer camp program, which taught students chamber music in an immersive day-camp setting. For the final act of her career, Susan transitioned her work to focus on data organization and database development. She primarily worked with non-profits to identify their needs for data organization and developed robust database systems to meet those needs. She was self-taught, having developed a database for her music school. Susan spent the last fifteen years of her career focused on this field. Susan was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. After being declared cancer-free, she was found to have a terminal form of the disease in 2010. She was a dedicated advocate and supporter of other women diagnosed with breast cancer, and was an active member in online support groups. She maintained friendships with the women she met until her death. In the last decade of her life, Susan slowly transitioned away from work and was increasingly dedicated to her hobbies. She became a highly accomplished home cook and bread baker, ran a highly rated Airbnb out of her home, and sewed clothing for herself and her granddaughter. Susan was deeply devoted to her family, both immediate and extended. Throughout her life, she spent summers in Randolph, NH, where her extended family gathers yearly. She kept in touch with cousins near and far, celebrating their accomplishments, and providing advice and support in all domains. Susan expressed boundless pride in the accomplishments of her daughter and was deeply integrated into her life. For the last four years her greatest joy has been spending time with her granddaughter, Olivia, for whom she and her husband were caretakers from infancy until the final two months of Susan's life. After the COVID-19 restrictions can be safely lifted, a Memorial Service will be scheduled, and her remains will be buried in the family plot in Randolph, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations to Planned Parenthood, local domestic violence support groups, or classical music organizations are encouraged.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020