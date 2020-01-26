|
MONACK, Susan (Lawrence) January 25, of Mashpee, formerly of Milton, beloved wife of Donald R. Monack. Devoted mother of Julia W. McLetchie and her husband Chip of Winchester, and the late Gregory Monack. Loving grandmother of Cecelia (Cece), Charles (Charlie) and Grace, all of Winchester. Sister of Jeffrey Lawrence of Bethel, CT. Funeral Service at First Parish of Milton (Unitarian), 535 Canton Ave., Milton, Thursday, January 30, at 11 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Wednesday, 4-7 pm. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be sent to either the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to the Gregory Monack Memorial Fund, c/o Noble and Greenough School, 10 Campus Drive, Dedham, MA 02026. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020