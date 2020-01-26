Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
First Parish of Milton (Unitarian)
535 Canton Ave.
Milton, MA
View Map
SUSAN (LAWRENCE) MONACK

SUSAN (LAWRENCE) MONACK Obituary
MONACK, Susan (Lawrence) January 25, of Mashpee, formerly of Milton, beloved wife of Donald R. Monack. Devoted mother of Julia W. McLetchie and her husband Chip of Winchester, and the late Gregory Monack. Loving grandmother of Cecelia (Cece), Charles (Charlie) and Grace, all of Winchester. Sister of Jeffrey Lawrence of Bethel, CT. Funeral Service at First Parish of Milton (Unitarian), 535 Canton Ave., Milton, Thursday, January 30, at 11 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Wednesday, 4-7 pm. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be sent to either the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to the Gregory Monack Memorial Fund, c/o Noble and Greenough School, 10 Campus Drive, Dedham, MA 02026. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020
