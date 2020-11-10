MOSCHELLA, Susan (Shamlian) Of Naples, FL and formally of Gloucester, MA, left her loving family unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 86. She was the daughter of the late Varsen (Minassian) Shamlian and the late Frank Shamlian of Lynn, MA. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Americo (Rico) Moschella formally of Revere, MA; and her sister, Elizabeth (Shamlian) Baglione of Hull, MA. Susan is also survived by her sister-in-law, Theresa Moschella; and her brother-in-law, the late Anthony (Red) Moschella of Everett, MA; Peter and Louise Salvetti of Revere, MA; brother-in-law, Domonic Franzosa and the late Susan (Moschella) Franzosa; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, both in the United States and Brazil. Susan had a long dedicated career with The New England Telephone Company in Boston for over 40 years. Susan also worked tirelessly with her husband, Rico, managing their flooring contracting company, Crystal Floorcraft, in Wakefield, MA. In her early years, Susan loved to paint and was a very capable water colorist. Susan and Rico loved to travel to Europe and, when home, enjoyed their walks along the beaches in both Naples, FL and Gloucester, MA. At the request of the family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations in Susan's name to the Armenian Nursing and Rehab Center, Inc., 431 Pond Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, where her mother spent her last days and her sister currently resides.



