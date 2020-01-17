|
|
DALTON, Susan N. (Holman) Of Braintree, formerly of Wyoming, OH, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 76. Born and raised in Ohio, Susan graduated from Wyoming High School, Class of 1961. She then earned her Bachelors degree in English from the University of Michigan. Susan began her medical career at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Brighton and then continued as a pediatric cardiac research specialist at Children's Hospital in Cincinnati. Upon returning to Boston with her family, she worked as a paralegal for many years. Susan had many passions, including gardening and traveling, and she was an avid runner, participating in half marathons and road races. Always one to lend a helping hand, Susan volunteered her time and talents at St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Vincent De Paul Society, South Shore Hospital and the Braintree Council on Aging, to name a few, however, spending time with her grandchildren is what brought her the most joy. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Susan will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Susan was the wife of the late Edward B. Dalton. Loving mother of Theodore J. Dalton and his wife Jennifer of Wakefield, Sarah P. McAlister and her husband LJ of Westwood, and stepmother of Dylan Stephen C. Dalton of Arlington and E. Scott Dalton and his wife Beth of Portland, ME. Devoted sister of Linda Holman of AZ, Bill Holman of OH and John Holman of TN. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, January 21st from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Cartwright - Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10:00 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 18 Canton Street, Stoughton, MA 02072. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020