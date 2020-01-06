|
NOONAN-FORSTER, Susan Of Cambridge, died Wed., January 1, 2020 at the age of 79 due to cardiac arrest. She was the sister of Francis Noonan of Chatham and the late James Noonan of Harwich, Mary Phyllis Weygandt of OH, Thomas Noonan of Yarmouth and Sheila Dahlen of Duxbury. She had many nieces and nephews and remained good friends with her former husband, William Forster. She taught at the Thorndike and Kennedy Schools in East Cambridge, was a CTA/CEA local president, and an organizer for the MTA. Quoting her close friend, Georgina Voros, "She was a champion for children and a fierce negotiator for teachers. She was a political activist. She was brilliant, generous to a fault, tempestuous, with a strong will that allowed her to do much good in the schools and her community." Susan will be waked on 1/9/20 from 4-7pm at Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02140 (616-547-5544). Flowers to Keefe Funeral or donations to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge are welcome. A private Burial is planned for 1/10/2020. A Memorial Mass and reception will be posted and happen later in the spring.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020