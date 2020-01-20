|
GIBBS, Susan P. (Pineo) Age 63, of Canton, MA, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family and friends. Susan was born on February 4, 1956 to loving parents, the late Allen and Evelyn (Grundy) Pineo of Canton, MA and St. Petersburg, FL. Susan now rejoins her beloved late husband and soulmate, Joseph "Mark" Gibbs of Canton, MA. She is survived by her three children Kimberly (Gibbs) Boucher and husband, Jonathan Boucher of Bangor, ME, Sean Gibbs of Stoughton, MA, and Kyle Gibbs of Canton, MA. She was an adoring Grandma to three fun-loving grandchildren: James Boucher, Magnolia Boucher and Alexis Gibbs. She will continue to guide and support them in death, as she did in life. Susan was one of four children and is survived by Laura (Pineo) Macs and husband Erik of Natick, MA, Jonathan Pineo and wife Christine (Mösch) of Bernardston, MA, and Peter Pineo of Canton, MA. The Gibbs Family extends their thanks for all of their family and friends who have offered their support and condolences at this difficult time. They would like to invite friends and family to join in Visitation on Thursday, January 23, from 4-8pm, at St. Gerard Majella Parish, 1860 Washington St., Canton, MA. A Celebration of Life and Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday, January 24, at St. Gerard Majella Parish. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or the Canton Food Pantry. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020