GOVE, Susan P. (Downs) Age 77, passed away Sunday, September 1st, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Boston, daughter of the late Mildred (Nugent) Jewell, stepdaughter of Albert J. Jewell. Sue was a graduate of Rockport High School Class of 1959, as well as Chandler School for Women in Boston in 1960.
Sue enjoyed traveling, swimming, and ice skating in her younger years. She volunteered for many organizations, including Addison Gilbert Hospital, First Congregational Church in Melrose and the YMCA in Melrose teaching toddlers how to swim.
Sue was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband with whom she shared 56 years of marriage, one daughter; Robin W. Feldman and her husband Bruce D. Feldman of Rockport, one grandson; Ross P. Feldman of Rockport.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no Visiting Hours and the burial was held privately at Beech Grove Cemetery in Rockport. There will be a reception at the Shalin Liu Perfomance Center, 37 Main Street, Rockport, from 1:00 to 3:00pm. Thursday, Sept 5th. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thacher Island Association. P.O. Box 73, Rockport, MA 01966. Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester. For online guestbook please visit:
www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019