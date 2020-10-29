1/
SUSAN P. (BRYSON) MCCARTHY
McCARTHY, Susan P. (Bryson) Of Saugus, formerly of Revere, age 49, October 27th. Wife of the late John McCarthy. Loving mother of John McCarthy, III & his fiancée Sara of Pepperell and Amanda McCarthy & her fiancé Christopher of TX. Beloved fiancée of Daniel White of Saugus. Dear sister of Brenda Vega of Revere. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Sunday, 2-6 p.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Adhering to the regulations of the state and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter at northeastanimalshelter.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
