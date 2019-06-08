BLOOM, Susan Parker Of Framingham, formerly of Wellesley, passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2019 surrounded by her cherished family. She was 80 years old. The cause was ovarian cancer. An Associate Professor Emerita in the Children's Literature department at Simmons University, Susan was beloved by legions of former students who became successful writers, editors, and teachers. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin & Lillian (Pinksohn) Parker, her husband David Bloom, and her sister Lois (Parker) Glick. She leaves behind those she considered her greatest blessings in life: her beloved daughter Johanna (Bloom) Morse, esteemed son-in-law Bobby Morse, and her three treasured grandchildren, Jacob, 13; Benjamin 11; and Lily, 6, her brother-in-law Irving Glick, niece Lisa Glick and nephew Danny Glick. Susan's extended circle of family and friends will miss her dearly. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE, MA on Tuesday, June 11, at 1:00pm. Burial in Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA. Memorial observance following the burial through 7pm and continuing Wednesday from 4-7pm at her late residence. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to The Gamm Theater, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI 02886, online at www.gammtheatre.org or Children's Literature, Bloom Fund, Simmons University, 300 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115. For full obit/guest book, use web site below. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary