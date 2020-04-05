|
PEARL, Susan (Gilfenbaum) Of North Easton, MA. Entered into rest on April 5, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife for almost 57 years to Richard Pearl. Devoted mother of Andrew Pearl and Robin McGanty. Cherished grandmother of Brady Pearl, Haden Brooks and his wife Jennifer Lynn, Parker Brooks, and great-grandmother of Bellamy Pauline. Loving sister of the late Marian Kerxton. Susan loved playing Mahjong and Canasta, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and her many close friends. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Graveside Services and Burial will be private. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Susan may be donated to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020