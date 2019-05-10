QUINBY, Susan (Whiteley) Age 97, died on April 30, 2019. Born in York, PA, she was a resident of Milton, MA for 68 years and the wife of Dr. William C. Quinby (deceased 2002) for 54 years. A history major at Vassar College (Class of 1944), she was always interested in current affairs, global economics, and education. Sue loved spending summers in Maine and had a particular fondness for travel to Scotland. She was active in many volunteer organizations and served as a docent at the Museum of the American China Trade in Milton. For the Massachusetts General Hospital Service League, she was a key coordinator welcoming new doctors and their families to the community. Independent, progressive, and generous, she was broadminded and well informed. Sue was a wonderful, kind role model and will be greatly missed by her children William C., III (Charleston, SC), Marguerite Q. Eberle (Concord, MA), Susan S. (South Dartmouth, MA), and Jonathan S. (Woodside, CA), seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, as well as sisters Sally Whiteley (Santa Fe, NM) and Lilian Morch (Belleville, Ontario), and a strong and affectionate circle of nephews and nieces. A Memorial Celebration is planned for June 29, 2019 at 10:30am at the Parish Hall, First Parish Church, 535 Canton Ave., Milton. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Frenchman Bay Conservancy (frenchmanbay.org) Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019