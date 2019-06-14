MULLIKEN, Susan Rachel Friduss, Ph.D Susan Rachel Friduss Mulliken, Ph.D, age 83 of Canton MA, died peacefully at her home at Orchard Cove on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Susan was born on October 17, 1935 to Eugene Friduss and Ella Smoler Friduss. She grew up in Chicago and New York City, and during World War II her parents relocated to a small mill by a creek in Dutchess County, New York. She graduated from Barnard College in 1958. After graduating from college she worked with autistic children and married Richard Mulliken, whom she later divorced. They backpacked in the White Mountains, sailed a tiny sailboat (named the Rachel) up the coast from New York to Maine, and designed and built a colonial house in Yorktown Heights, New York. She received her Ph.D in Psychology from Yeshiva University in 1974. After moving back to New York City she maintained a successful private practice and had a wide circle of friends and professional community. In 1982, she completed her postdoctoral training from the NYU Postdoctoral Program in Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis, where she later was a teacher in the Freudian track and a member of the Senate. She enjoyed traveling and dining with friends, and was known for her sardonic sense of humor. Recently she moved from Manhattan to Canton MA. She is survived by her son John Champlin Mulliken, daughter-in-law Arianne Chernock, and two grandchildren, as well as by her brother Nicholas Friduss. A memorial service will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, June 16th at 1:30 PM. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary