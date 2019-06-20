|
REAGAN, Susan "Assunta" (Bibbo) Of Newton, June 19, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Reagan. Cherished mother of Kenneth Reagan and his wife Patricia of Bridgewater, Maureen Chancey and her husband Gary of Framingham, Michael Reagan of California, Susan Lange and her husband Art of Ashland, Kathy Beck and her husband Paul of Southborough, Daniel Reagan of New York. Adored Nana of Brian Reagan, Matthew Chancey and his wife Lauren, Kevin Reagan and his wife Kim, Brittany Reagan, Lindsay Reagan, Stephanie Chancey, Alexandra Beck, Danielle Reagan, Emily Lange, Michael Lange, and Stella Reagan. Loving great-nana of Eveline Chancey. Sister of Nicola "Junie" Bibbo and his wife Miriam, the late Marie "Manny" DePasquale, Joseph, Paul, Richard, and Pasquale Bibbo. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved cat Babes. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St. (Rt. 16) NEWTON, Sunday, June 23 from 3-7PM and again Monday morning at 11AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 12 Noon Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019