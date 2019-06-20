Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton , MA
SUSAN "ASSUNTA" (BIBBO) REAGAN

REAGAN, Susan "Assunta" (Bibbo) Of Newton, June 19, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Reagan. Cherished mother of Kenneth Reagan and his wife Patricia of Bridgewater, Maureen Chancey and her husband Gary of Framingham, Michael Reagan of California, Susan Lange and her husband Art of Ashland, Kathy Beck and her husband Paul of Southborough, Daniel Reagan of New York. Adored Nana of Brian Reagan, Matthew Chancey and his wife Lauren, Kevin Reagan and his wife Kim, Brittany Reagan, Lindsay Reagan, Stephanie Chancey, Alexandra Beck, Danielle Reagan, Emily Lange, Michael Lange, and Stella Reagan. Loving great-nana of Eveline Chancey. Sister of Nicola "Junie" Bibbo and his wife Miriam, the late Marie "Manny" DePasquale, Joseph, Paul, Richard, and Pasquale Bibbo. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved cat Babes. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St. (Rt. 16) NEWTON, Sunday, June 23 from 3-7PM and again Monday morning at 11AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 12 Noon Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019
