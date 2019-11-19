|
|
BERNARD, Susan Scott Of Dover, NH, age 74, died Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born in Cambridge, MA, September 12, 1945, the daughter of Kenneth and Phyllis (Brown) Shattuck. She grew up in Arlington, MA, attended Aurora College (IL), earned her Bachelor's degree in Education at Boston State College and her Master's degree in Math from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She had participated in a math and science program with NASA in Oklahoma. She was a math teacher for Weymouth (MA) School Department. Susan formerly lived in Norwell, MA, Colebrook, NH and Alton, NH prior to coming to Dover 1 1/2 years ago. An avid reader, she had been a proofreader for Houghton-Mifflin Publishers and loved swimming and animals. She attended Heritage Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband Wilbert "Will" Bernard, son Kenneth Scott (Leeann) of Nashua and grandchildren William and Robert Scott; a sister, Stephanie Galeucia, Sanford, ME. Also stepchildren Douglas Bernard, Abington, MA; Tamra Sanchez, Halifax, MA; stepgrandchildren Theodore Bernard, Vivian Bernard, Carlos Sanchez and Teresa Sanchez. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1PM at the Heritage Baptist Church, 186 Dover Point Rd. in Dover, NH. Burial will be in High Street Cemetery, Hampton, NH, at a later date. Memorial donations in Susan's memory may be made to Parkinson's Research Boston Medical Center, One Medical Center Place, Boston, MA 02118. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook. Tasker Funeral Home (603) 742-4961
View the online memorial for Susan Scott BERNARD
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019