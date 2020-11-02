Doug, We are so sad to hear the news of Susan! Our hearts and prayers go out to you, Suzie and Dougie during this time of deep grief. Susan was such an inspiration to our family. Frances and Jordan will certainly have their thoughts and prayers coming your way also. Remembering all the times of laughter, joy and fellowship we enjoyed with you and your family as next door neighbors on Longmeadow Road, makes us smile and send lots of love your way. May you have the peace in your heart that Susan must be enjoying now with God. Elizabeth and Sandy Creighton

Elizabeth and Sandy Creighton

Neighbor