POVERMAN, Susan Steinert Of Bedford. A prior city counselor for Ossining, NY and community activist in Cambridge, MA, died at Carlton Willard Village on Christmas Day. She was 89 years old. Born in Cambridge, MA and educated at Shady Hill School, the Cambridge School of Weston, and Goucher College (Baltimore, MD), Sue returned to attend Harvard University's Masters program in Art History, marry Joseph Berk, and teach in the apprentice program at Shady Hill School. She later married Leo Poverman and moved to Ossining, NY, where she was a lead administrator for Pace University's night school while volunteering to teach illiterate inmates at Sing-Sing Prison to read and write. Ultimately, Sue was elected to serve two terms as city counselor for Ossining township. An ardent environmental advocate and champion of the disabled, Sue modeled caring for community and family, sharing her love of art, music, and cuisine. Sue Poverman is survived by her brother, Alan Steinert (Cambridge), children Stephanie Berk (Cambridge) and John Berk (Newton), Dana Poverman (Burlington, VT) and Kate Poverman (Brookline), 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration is to be announced at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of America: https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/ or Blue Heron: https://www.blueheron.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020