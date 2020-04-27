|
|
SULLIVAN, Susan W. (White) Of Canton and Popponessett. Beloved wife of the late Dr. William H. Sullivan, daughter of the late William and Alice White. Survived by her son Hon. William F. Sullivan and his wife Marylou of Canton, her daughter Julie Beal of Walpole and son Gavin Sullivan of Canton. Also survived by her grandchildren Will Sullivan and his wife Lauren of Quincy, Conor Sullivan of Los Angeles, Brennan Sullivan of Canton, Jack Beal of Walpole and Katharine Beal of Walpole, sisters Carroll Lynch and her husband Edward, Lee Healy and her husband John, Connie Toppa and her husband Joe, and Jane Lajoie and her husband Robert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great friends, including MaryJane Schneiders and Jackie Feighan. Sue grew up in Auburndale, the oldest of five sisters ("the five lovelies"). She graduated from Newton High School and the Boston College School of Nursing. After raising her family, she began working at Catholic Charities in Brockton. She obtained her license in social work and for many years helped the children and families of Brockton. In addition, she volunteered with the homeless and hospice patients and led bereavement groups. Her best talents though, were found in being a grandmother and a great-grandmother-to-be. She was "Mimi" to five grandchildren who hit the grandmother lottery. She always loved the summer best when she could go the Cape and see her family and friends. She spent many great days in Popponesset, with family, friends and the peace of the ocean, truly her happy place. The last years were not all that easy for her. However, she never lost that spark, her humor or love of family. She fought against the dying of the light, not out of fear but because she still loved her life. She will be missed by many. Donations may be made to Massachusetts Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Children www.mspcc.org A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate her wonderful life. www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020