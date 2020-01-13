|
|
FRAIM, Susan Wallace Of Lexington, formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. Wife of Freeman W. Fraim of 54 years. Mother of Stephanie Hughes and her husband Gary of Burlington, Ontario, Douglas Fraim and his wife Sara of Westwood, MA and Catherine Byrnes and her husband Michael of Cazenovia, NY. Sister of David Wallace of Naples, FL. Susan loved being a grandmother and is survived by 7 grandchildren, Meredith, Gwyneth, Evan, Sage, Jack, Lillian, and Richard.
Susan enjoyed spending time with her family, was an avid traveler, gardener, photographer and an enthusiastic Boston Red Sox and Patriots fan.
There will be a private family Funeral, followed by a Burial at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Winchester Hospital, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020