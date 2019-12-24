|
|
LEE, Susan Wong Age 100, died on December 19, 2019. She was born on May 2, 1919, in Toi San, China.
In 1949, Susan and her family immigrated to Hong Kong to escape communist occupation. Then, in 1955, Susan and the family immigrated to the United States for a better life. She worked hard as a seamstress in Boston's garment district in the daytime and brought work home in the evenings to earn extra money. With the money she saved, she was able to purchase a brownstone in the South End in 1963. Unfortunately, in 1964, our father, Joseph Wai Yin Lee, passed away, leaving her a 45 year-old widow to raise five children as a single mother with an inability to speak English and a low paying occupation. Her youngest, Philip, was only 9 years old at the time. She taught the children and grandchildren to have a good work ethic and to study hard in order to get a good education. As a result, all the children and grandchildren graduated from college, and some with advanced degrees. As her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, we are forever indebted to her.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wai Yin Lee.
Dear mother and mother-in-law of Paul and wife Lily Lee, Peter and wife Christina Mak, Philip and wife Dianne Farrell, Ann, Mary and husband Dean Yee.
Dear grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Alex, Christopher, Angela and husband Alexis Lempereur, Jennifer, Michelle, Nicole and husband Liam Brady, Stephanie, Kristine Yee and husband Corey Chan, Mary Jaclyn Yee and husband Daniel Su.
Dear great-grandmother of Nicolas Lempereur, Sophie Lempereur, Chloe Lempereur, Lydia Su, and Tyler Su.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to join the family during Visiting Hours on Friday, December 27th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Waterman-Langone, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, MA 02109. Valet parking is available at front of Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be presided over by Pastor Fr. Joseph Zhang on Saturday, December 28th, at 9:00 AM, at St. James the Greater Church, 125 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02111. Tufts Medical Center parking lot on Hudson Street will be opened for relatives and friends at 8:00 AM.
Procession to New Calvary Cemetery, 366 Cummins Highway, Roslindale, MA 02131 will follow after Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Susan W. Lee to St. James the Greater Church, 125 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02111. Waterman-Langone
at Boston Harborside
617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019