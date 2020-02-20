Boston Globe Obituaries
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
SUSAN YOHALEM

YOHALEM, Susan Age 68, of Boston, MA, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, after a short battle with ALS. Loving mother to Emily Haan of Berkeley, CA, and Zach Chaloner of Portland, ME, "Mimi" to Caleb and August Haan, daughter of Mark and Hilda Yohalem, sister of Peter Yohalem, and devoted friend to many. She will be remembered for her love of baking, rowing, traveling, and above all else, her joy for life. Donations can be made to Community Rowing, Inc. www.communityrowing.org or Friends of Blackstone School www.friendsofblackstoneschool.org Celebration of Life at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., Brookline, MA on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10am. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
