PONTE, Suzana Martins (Pereira) May 30th, 2019, in Sarasota, FL at age 89, formerly of Arlington, MA. Devoted wife of John Ponte. Loving mother of Suzie Letson, John R. Ponte, Joanne Ponte and the late Natalie Radford. Adored mother-in-law of Clark Letson and Gerard Radford. Beloved sister of the late Marta Camara, Madalena Medeiros, Jose, Teofilo, Noe and Manuel Pereira. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 5 beloved great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, many nieces, nephews other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., in Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge rogersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019