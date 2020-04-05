|
RANSOW, Suzanna (Petroff) Of East Walpole, passed away on April 3, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Carl Ransow. Devoted mother of Cynthia McCaig of East Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Gretchen Ransow of London, England and Eileen Ransow-Smith of Watertown. Sister of the late Bill Petroff. Daughter of the late Alexander and Alexandra (Pazloss) Petroff. All Services are private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020