Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Resources
More Obituaries for SUZANNE JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZANNE COUGHLIN JONES


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUZANNE COUGHLIN JONES Obituary
JONES, Suzanne Coughlin Passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 69. Longtime resident of Hingham, MA, she had been residing in Weymouth, MA. In addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, she leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Kerry Ann and Jack Mackay of Holbrook, MA, her granddaughter Corinne Elizabeth Jones of Onset, MA, as well as three siblings and their spouses: Bruce and Carolyn Coughlin of Framingham, MA, Joan and Cliff Conti of Nashua, NH, and Nancy and Rich Weida of Dennis, MA. She was predeceased by her father and mother Angus and Mary Coughlin and a nephew Michael Coughlin. Because of her love of Cape Cod and the ocean, the family suggests donations be made in her memory to The Friends of The Cape Cod National Seashore. Future Services will be private. For additional information and the online guestbook. please visit www.DowningChapel.com

View the online memorial for Suzanne Coughlin JONES
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUZANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -