GRALLA, Suzanne D. (del'Etoile) Of Franklin, formerly of Warwick, RI and Walpole, May 27, 2019, age 74. Loving mother of Nicole V. Haywood and her husband, George, of Taunton and the late Juliette S. Bourgeois. Cherished grandmother of Angelique Bourgeois, Jacqueline Bourgeois, and Alexi Haywood and great-grandmother of Saydee Marie and Bradley Francis. Sister of Alfred "Skip" del'Etoile and his wife, Catherine, of Foxborough, Richard del'Etoile and his wife, Eileen, of Denver, Colorado, and Nina del'Etoile. Former spouse of Thomas Gralla of Attleboro. Dear friend of Patricia Wallwork of Franklin. Also survived by her goddaughter, Jamie Guillet of Bristol, Rhode Island, four nieces, and one nephew. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Suzanne's Life Celebration on Monday from 4 to 7 PM and Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019