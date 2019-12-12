|
KLANE, Suzanne D. (Derba) A retired Massachusetts State Trooper of Bellingham, formerly of Franklin and Dedham, MA passed away after a long, courageous battle with cancer on December 10, 2019 at 55 years young. Devoted mother of Rachael D. Klane of Bellingham and Gabrielle D. Klane of Brookline. Loving daughter of Eugene J. and Claire (Moriarty) Derba of Walpole. Sister of Michelle D. Bradley of NH, Edward J. Derba of Dedham, and the late Eugene J. Derba, Jr. Sister-in-law of Sharon H. Derba of Franklin. Suzanne was a graduate of the class of 1982 from Dedham High School where she was a varsity cheerleader, participated in the choir, and was the lead of her senior class play. Suzanne was a 20-year veteran of the MA State Police, retiring in 2006. She patrolled the highways on horseback and taught thousands of classes on drug safety and domestic violence to high school students across the Commonwealth. Suzanne was a dedicated sports mom attending soccer, lacrosse, and hockey games of her children faithfully. She also loved the Red Sox and Patriots. Suzanne was a loyal friend to so many. Her smile lit up any room she entered and she was a true joy to be around. She will be remembered as a loved and gracious woman known for her incredible strength and wit, and above all the love for her family. That strength and sense of humor were an asset up until her final moments. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. Family and friends will meet for a Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9am at St. Susanna's Church, 262 Needham St., Dedham, MA 02026. At the request of the family, Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. www.dana-farber.org kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
