TABASKY, Suzanne Degen Age 68, entered into rest peacefully on August 6th. Suzanne grew up in Malden, the daughter of Neicei and Jerry Degen. In her youth, she developed her lifelong love for animals, gardening, and music. She attended UMass Boston and studied at the University of Tel Aviv, graduating with a degree in botany. She opened her own plant shop, Plantique, in Maplewood Square in Malden, where she sold rare and tropical houseplants and flowers. It was at Plantique that she met her husband-to-be, Jerry, when her mother and future sister-in-law schemed to set them up. Jerry, sent in to buy an orange tree, was smitten. A couple of dates and a shared Blizzard of '78 lock-in later, they married in 1979. Together they raised a family in Melrose, MA and Islamorada, FL in the Florida Keys. Suzanne was a passionate Zionist and activist and facilitated Holocaust education and awareness. She was a participant in the Shoah Foundation's recordings of survivor testimony. She was a hot ticket, seeking adventure and a bit of mischief in all she did. In living true to herself, she enabled others to do the same. Suzanne's lust for life carried her through a labyrinth of health complications in her later years. Her wit and unexpected quips regaled her family, friends, and wonderful care teams with laughter on many occasions. She will be remembered for her strength and perseverance, which knew no bounds. Suzanne is survived by her mother, Neicei Degen, daughters Rebecca Tabasky and Ella Tabasky, Ella's husband Josh Jackson, stepson Steve Tedrick and his wife Amy and their children Ethan and Ari, brother Josh and his wife Amy Degen, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Sam and Bunny Tabasky and Billy and Cynthia Tabasky. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry. She requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum or the . See you later, SuSu. Next year in Jerusalem. Goldman Funeral Chapel www.goldmanfc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020