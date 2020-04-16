|
FOUNTAINE, Suzanne (Lambert) Went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Park Place Nursing Home. She was the former wife of Willie Fountaine. Born September 28, 1924 in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late Elijah and Ettie Lambert. She was a lifetime member of Manning Temple Holy Church of Love, Inc. in Boston, MA under the stewardship of Pastor Betty Murray. Mrs. Fountaine is survived by five grandchildren, Walter, Taucha, and Ericka Martin of MA, Terrance Martin of PA, and Lawrence Martin (Bridgett) of GA, 22 great-grandchildren and a host of great-great-grandchildren. "Suzy," as she is affectionately known to by her surviving brother Herbert of MI and sisters Amelia of PA, Nancy of DC, and Bonita of PA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joline Cannon and numerous other family members. Due to the COVID-19 State, National Mandate and for the health and safety of the community, Services for Suzanne Lambert Fountaine will be held privately. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020