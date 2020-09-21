DENTINO, Suzanne J. "Sue" Age 64, of Townsend, formerly of Concord, Sept. 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Arlene (Gonyeau) Dentino. Sister of Marcelene Stewart of Groton, Henry Dentino of Maynard, Stacy Breitenwischer of Townsend, and Eric Dentino of NH. Niece of Corinne McWilliams of Townsend. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Timothy Breitenwischer, Danielle Loughlin, Benjamin Dentino and Matthew Stewart. Private Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Donations in Sue's memory may be made to American Cancer Society
