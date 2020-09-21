1/
SUZANNE J. "SUE" DENTINO
DENTINO, Suzanne J. "Sue" Age 64, of Townsend, formerly of Concord, Sept. 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Arlene (Gonyeau) Dentino. Sister of Marcelene Stewart of Groton, Henry Dentino of Maynard, Stacy Breitenwischer of Townsend, and Eric Dentino of NH. Niece of Corinne McWilliams of Townsend. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Timothy Breitenwischer, Danielle Loughlin, Benjamin Dentino and Matthew Stewart. Private Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Donations in Sue's memory may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, www.cancer.org For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
