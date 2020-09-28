1/
SUZANNE M. (GURSKI) MCRAE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUZANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McRAE, Suzanne M. (Gurski) Of Westwood, died September 26th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of James A. McRae, Jr. for 36 years. Loving sister of Mary Ann Aldrich and her husband Brian of Granby and Thomas Gurski and his wife Donna of Islington. Cherished aunt of Heather Lyons, Jay Aldrich, Thomas Gurski, Jr. and Elizabeth Patterson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Thursday, October 1st, from 2-4pm. Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Suzanne's memory to the Jimmy Fund at

www.jimmyfund.org/gift Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
7813260074
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved