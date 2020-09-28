McRAE, Suzanne M. (Gurski) Of Westwood, died September 26th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of James A. McRae, Jr. for 36 years. Loving sister of Mary Ann Aldrich and her husband Brian of Granby and Thomas Gurski and his wife Donna of Islington. Cherished aunt of Heather Lyons, Jay Aldrich, Thomas Gurski, Jr. and Elizabeth Patterson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Thursday, October 1st, from 2-4pm. Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Suzanne's memory to the Jimmy Fund atwww.jimmyfund.org/gift
