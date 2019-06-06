|
MORIARTY, Suzanne M. Of Dorchester on May 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of Robert E. of Nashua, NH & Roberta J. (Mallio) Moriarty of Dorchester. Dear sister of Nicole Harting & her husband Josh of Acton. Cherished aunt of Evan & Paige Harting. Longtime loving companion of Michael J. Clark. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 am to Noon, followed by a Memorial Service in the funeral home at Noon. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Suzanne's memory to a . Interment private. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019