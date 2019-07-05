Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for SUZANNE ANTOGNONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZANNE MARIE (SERVAIS) ANTOGNONI


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUZANNE MARIE (SERVAIS) ANTOGNONI Obituary
ANTOGNONI, Suzanne Marie (Servais) Age 93, of Carlisle, native of Concord, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Severino Antognoni. Dedicated mother of Susan Hutchinson of Shirley, Peter and daughter-in-law Babette Antognoni of Lowell, Paul and daughter-in-law Cheryl Antognoni of Frederick, MD, and Joan Antognoni of Maynard. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Jane (Servais) Brown and Joan (Servais) Coleman. Visiting Hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, on Friday, July 19th from 4 to 8 pm. A Private Funeral will take place on Saturday, July 20th, followed by burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to the Carlisle Council on Aging, c/o Angela Smith, 66 Westford St., Carlisle, MA 01741 or to the Concord Lions, P.O. Box 382, Concord, MA 01742 or e-mail at [email protected] For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now