ANTOGNONI, Suzanne Marie (Servais) Age 93, of Carlisle, native of Concord, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Severino Antognoni. Dedicated mother of Susan Hutchinson of Shirley, Peter and daughter-in-law Babette Antognoni of Lowell, Paul and daughter-in-law Cheryl Antognoni of Frederick, MD, and Joan Antognoni of Maynard. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Jane (Servais) Brown and Joan (Servais) Coleman. Visiting Hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, on Friday, July 19th from 4 to 8 pm. A Private Funeral will take place on Saturday, July 20th, followed by burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to the Carlisle Council on Aging, c/o Angela Smith, 66 Westford St., Carlisle, MA 01741 or to the Concord Lions, P.O. Box 382, Concord, MA 01742 or e-mail at [email protected] For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019