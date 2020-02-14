|
O'LOUGHLIN, Suzanne Mary NP Loving Wife and Mother Suzanne Mary O'Loughlin slipped the surly bonds of Earth and passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 4th at her home after a short illness. Born in Methuen, Massachusetts on August 27, 1952, she grew up in North Andover and graduated from Presentation of Mary Academy before continuing on to MGH School of Nursing, where she became an RN. She then received her BSN from Saint Joseph's College of Maine and became an NP through the Albany Medical College Nurse Practitioner program. Throughout her career she worked at Holy Family Hospital, MGH, and CCP in Latham, NY for over 30 years. She was predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Francis O'Loughlin, and cherished Uncle Vincent O'Leary. She is survived by her loving husband Paul Mercaitis, her loving son Dr. Orion Mercaitis, elder sister Dorothy Seed, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, coworkers, and patients. Although grief fills the room up with her loss, there is solace in knowing she was not only loved but belovèd. She loved visiting Provincetown, the ocean, and her garden. Remembrances may be made through Cannon Funeral Home of ALBANY, NY and contributions made to the West End Racing Club of Provincetown, MA and the St. Peter's Volunteer Cuddler program. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020