MUNROE, Suzanne "Sue" Peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on May 22, 2019. She was 82 years old. Sue was the beloved wife of the late Charles W. Munroe, Jr. and the daughter of the late Frank D. and Susan E. (Driscoll) Kennedy. She was mother to Patricia A. Walker and her husband Mark of Franklin, Carol M. Zimmer of New York, Laurie A. Benton and her husband Dave of Falmouth and Ken Munroe of New York. Her grandchildren are Stephanie Slifer, Kelly, Katie and Andrew Benton, Laurel Kasindorf, and Carly Zimmer. She is also survived by her sister Barbara O'Malley and her husband James (Mike), brothers John Kennedy and Robert Kennedy and his wife Amelia (Millie) all residing in Medfield and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield, MA, 02052 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 AM followed by Burial at Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield. Visiting Hours will be at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052 on Tuesday evening May 28, 2019 from 4 PM until 8 PM. Memorial contributions in Suzanne's name may be made to the Friends of Medfield Seniors (FOSI) at The Center at Medfield, 1 Ice House Rd., Medfield. MA 02052. Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019