TROUSIL, Suzanne "Sue" (Tonra) Of Burlington, Nov. 17. Sue was the daughter of James and Irene Tonra. She was the the beloved wife of Gary Trousil for 51 years. She was the loving mother to Heather and Michelle. She also leaves her precious dogs, Tessie and Tahlulu; and many wonderful friends. Sue grew up in Arlington, Massachusetts and graduated from Arlington High in 1959. She went on to become a Registered Nurse, graduating from Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. She enjoyed traveling, especially in Europe. Her greatest passion was her love of animals. She had many dogs over the years and loved vacationing with them in Bar Harbor, Maine. Because of Covid and in accordance with Sue's wishes, there will be no services or visitation and burial will be private. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date, after Covid is no longer a threat. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Sue's memory, please consider The Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA website: ARLBoston.org
(All donations received by Dec 1 will be matched up to a total of $155,000.)