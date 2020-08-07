Boston Globe Obituaries
SUZANNE W. (DEROO) DALTON

SUZANNE W. (DEROO) DALTON Obituary
DALTON, Suzanne W. (Deroo) Of Winthrop, August 3, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Dalton. Devoted mother of Edward S. Dalton and his wife Phon of Winchester, Bridget Tavano and her husband Peter of Manchester, NH, Heather Bucci and her husband Joe of Winthrop and Ian Dalton and his wife Christine of SC. Adored grandmother of Kyle, Jared and Luke Dalton and Bobby McCarrick, Jake, Zachary, and Noah Tavano, Sabrina, Faith, and Jonah Dalton, and Tyler and Dakota Bucci and great-grandmother of Mason and Cole Tavano. Cherished daughter of the late Abbott and Marion (Daly) Deroo. Dear sister of Richard Deroo of FL, Linda Costantino and Janice Connor, both of Winthrop, and Elizabeth "Wysty" Swenson of Hopkinton. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Member of the P.A.L.S. Club in Winthrop the M.S.P.C.A. Suzanne enjoyed art and designed many of the flower pots and window baskets that are distributed to the businesses around Winthrop, used to decorate their store fronts. Visiting Hours will be held at the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, August 14, following current Massachusetts Health guidelines, from 4-6PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter 347, Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
