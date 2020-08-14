Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
Mount Feake Cemetery
203 Prospect Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
SUZANNE (DOUGLAS) WILLIAMS

SUZANNE (DOUGLAS) WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Suzanne (Douglas) Of Waltham, April 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Irving L. "Buddy" and Berenice M. (Cormier) Douglas. Mother of Joseph M. Cunningham of Milford and Matthew D. Cunningham (wife Christin) of Acton. Grandmother of Braeden, Shea, Berkleigh, Cole, Brilynn, Kiley and Broderick. Sister of Michael S. Douglas (wife Deborah) of Waltham, Paul R. Douglas (wife Cheryl) of Waltham, David S. Douglas (wife Jayne) of Meredith, New Hampshire, Mark Douglas (wife Tracy) of Stow and Mary Anne Douglas (husband Nik) of Stokesdale, North Carolina as well as many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Suzanne and Berenice on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 am in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
