WILLIAMS, Suzanne (Douglas) Of Waltham, April 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Irving L. "Buddy" and Berenice M. (Cormier) Douglas. Mother of Joseph M. Cunningham of Milford and Matthew D. Cunningham (wife Christin) of Acton. Grandmother of Braeden, Shea, Berkleigh, Cole, Brilynn, Kiley and Broderick. Sister of Michael S. Douglas (wife Deborah) of Waltham, Paul R. Douglas (wife Cheryl) of Waltham, David S. Douglas (wife Jayne) of Meredith, New Hampshire, Mark Douglas (wife Tracy) of Stow and Mary Anne Douglas (husband Nik) of Stokesdale, North Carolina as well as many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Suzanne and Berenice on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 am in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020