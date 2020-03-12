Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Julia Church
374 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUZETTE MCKEARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZETTE BRAUER MCKEARNEY


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUZETTE BRAUER MCKEARNEY Obituary
McKEARNEY, Suzette Brauer Age 92, died on March 10, 2020, due to multiple causes, surrounded by family at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. She was born in Chicago on Christmas Day, 1927. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. McKearney for 64 years. She leaves three children, Kathleen M. Kelly of West Orange, New Jersey, Peter J. McKearney and his wife Leslie of Brimfield, MA and David McKearney of Eagle, Colorado. Loving grandmother of Amanda Kelly, Leanna Buttner, Jeffrey McKearney, Jamie M. Droskoski and Kevin McKearney. She also leaves four great-grandsons, as well as many nieces and nephews. Suzette attended Rollins College and graduated from Tobe-Coburn School for fashion careers in New York City. She was an active volunteer for the Weston Women's Community League for 40 years. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Julia Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, on Monday, March 16, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to the Elfers Cardiovascular Center at Newton Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462 will be greatly appreciated. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUZETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -