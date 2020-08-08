Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
SYBIL A. (CUMMINGS) BELLEFONTAINE Obituary
BELLEFONTAINE, Sybil A. (Cummings) August 5th, of Everett. Wife of the late Wallace F. Bellefontaine. Devoted mother of Kimberly Peloquin of Methuen, Michael Clark of Tucson, Arizona, and Adam Bellefontaine of Boston. Sister of the late Jill Spinella. Proud Nana of Haley, Morgan and Sidney Peloquin. A night of visitation will be held for Sybil on Tuesday, August 11, from 4-8 pm at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. All other services will be private. For obituary and directions, weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
