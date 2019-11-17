|
|
WARSHAW, Sybil F. (Gleckman) Age 95, of Roslindale, formerly of Brookline and Milford, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of the late David L. Warshaw. Cherished mother of Roberta Warshaw, Alan Monchick, and Dr. James Warshaw and his wife Michele. Adoring grandmother of Lauren, Rachel, Degory, and Sunday. Great-grandmother of Ethan and Troy. Dear sister of Beryl Geller. Devoted daughter of the late Jacob and Rose (Snell) Gleckman, formerly of New Bedford. Services will be held at the Dana Chapel, Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, 350 Grove St., West Roxbury today, Monday, November 18 at 12 noon. Memorial Observance will be at the home of Rachel Warshaw immediately following burial until 8PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hadassah Northeast, 1320 Centre St., Newton Centre, MA 02459. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 18, 2019