SYBIL FALK SERMOS
SERMOS, Sybil Falk Of Andover and formerly of Somerville, passed away on October 13, 2020. Beloved wife of 51 years to Kemon A. Sermos. Devoted mother of Evan Sermos and his wife Ann of Andover and Holly Simione and her husband John of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin Dotolo and her husband Michael, Lauren Donahue and her husband Adam, Evan Sermos, Jr., Ava Simione and predeceased by Elizabeth Simione. Great-grandmother of Grace and Zoey Dotolo and Conor and Tyler Donahue. Dear sister of Rita Glick of Canton and the late Marian Silverstein. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Sunday, October 18th from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. All attendees required to wear facial coverings. Interior capacity of the Funeral Home is limited to 50 people at any given time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sybil's name can be made to the Mass General Hospital, Frontotemporal Disorders Unit, at www.ftd-boston.org For complete obituary or to send an online condolence, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
