SOKUVITZ, Sydel Dr. Sydel Sokuvitz, age 70, of Needham, MA, passed away June 25, 2020. Sydel was born in Miami Beach, Florida and graduated from Norland High in Miami. She earned her B.A in English and Speech Education from Florida State University, A Master of Arts in English Education from The Ohio State University and Ph. D. in Communications from The Ohio State University. Sydel recently retired from Babson College where she taught Communication for over 40 years. Predeceased by her loving husband, Marc Regberg. Daughter of the late Mildred and David Sokuvitz. Survived by her sisters, Heather Sokuvitz Kravitz of Miami, Florida and Beni Sokuvitz Weaver of Gainesville Florida. She will be missed by her friends, colleagues and especially her former students from her Babson family, as well as by Coltrane. Sydel began her Babson career in 1977, and for many years has been our longest-serving female faculty member. A professor in the Management Division, Sydel also designed programs for global leaders at Babson Executive Education. Her expertise in team-building, negotiation, leading in global and cross-cultural context, high impact communication skills, and organizational behavior brought value to her students and the countless entrepreneurs she coached over the years. She founded the Speech Center and was named Professor of the Year in 1983. She also developed one of Babson's first fully online courses, which bears particular relevance today. A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Sydel's life. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Sydel's favorite charity, Canine Companions for Independence at www.cci.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020