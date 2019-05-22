LAMPKE, Sydney E. Of Medway died peacefully at home on May 22, 2019 at the age of 85, after fighting gallbladder cancer for over four years. He was surrounded by his family and his devoted wife Lucille Janet of 61 years. Syd was the loving brother of Carole Aroche of Medway, and the late Herb Lampke, Rhona Kukafka and his twin brother George Lampke. He was the caring father of four daughters: Cindy Gill & her husband Joe of Franklin, Cheryl Rousseau & her husband Jeff of Windham, NH, Donna Firkser & her husband Alex of Manalapan, NJ, and Jennifer Cribby & her husband Jim of Bellingham, MA. Syd was the beloved grandfather of nine: Dayna Gill & her husband Matt McCabe, Peter Gill & his fiancée Kelly, Michael Gill, Kevin Gill, Corey Rousseau & his wife Stephanie, Jessica Rousseau, Danny Rousseau, Josh Firkser & his girlfriend Alyssa, and Anthony Firkser, and loving great-grandfather of Ian McCabe. He was also the uncle and great-uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Syd was born in Boston, MA in 1933 and graduated Brookline High School and received his Bachelors degree from Boston University. He was the owner of Evans Men's store in Boston for over 40 years. He was an avid card player and enjoyed playing poker and cribbage with his friends at the senior center in Medway/Franklin. Funeral service will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON on Friday, May 24th at 10am, followed by burial in Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be held at his late residence following burial until 7pm. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, Syd requested that donations may be made to the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel 781-821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019