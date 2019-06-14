|
GOSIAN, Sydney A lifelong resident of Brockton passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 95 years of age. Devoted son of the late Maurice & Dorothy (Aronson) Gosian. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (Rincione) Gosian and S. Eunice (Ostroff) Gosian. Loving father of Mark Gosian of Marshfield, Tedd Gosian of South Easton and the late Martha Davis. Cherished grandfather of Melissa, Jeffrey, Jonathan, Sarah, Bryce and great-grandfather of David, Brianne and Jason. Dear brother of the late Miriam Madfis and Joyce Galetz. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Tuesday, June 18 at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Plymouth Rock Cemetery, 1000 Pearl St., Brockton. MA. Mr. Gosian was a proud veteran of World War II having served honorably in the US Army Air Corps. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or the , 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019