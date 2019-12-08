Home

Services
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the home of Sharon Piotrowski
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the home of Lauren Locke Maguire
Burlington, MA
SYDNEY L. LOCKE


1926 - 2019
LOCKE, Sydney L. Of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Burlington, MA, passed away December 4, 2019 at 92. Survived by his devoted wife Hedda; loving children Lauren (Chet) Locke Maguire, Jonathan Locke, and Sharon (Joe) Piotrowiski; adored grandfather of 9; dear sibling of Phyllis Gale and Adele Becker. Founding member of Temple Shalom Emeth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Temple Shalom Emeth, 14 Lexington Street, Burlington, MA 01803. Visiting Hours: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 2-7pm, at the home of Sharon Piotrowski, Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 4-7pm, at the home of Lauren Locke Maguire, Burlington, MA.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019
