SCHNIPPER, Sydra Educator, Community Leader. Mother and Grandmother Sydra Schnipper, age 75, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in East New York, Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Leo and Deborah Storch. Sydra grew up in Queens, New York, where she graduated from Forest Hills High School and Queens College, part of the City College of New York system. She later earned a Master's degree in Education from Cambridge College. Sydra moved to Newton, Massachusetts in 1974, where she resided and spent the final forty-six years of her life. Sydra dedicated her working life to public service and to children. She spent more than thirty years as a high school mathematics teacher, beginning at Canarsie High School in Brooklyn and spending the great majority of her career at Brookline High School, where she retired as chair of the math department. Sydra touched innumerable young lives and maintained connections with many of her students over her over 50 years of teaching. Even after her retirement she continued to teach, privately tutoring hundreds of Newton and Brookline students in math. Sydra was also an elected official of the City of Newton for twenty-four years, spending eight years as a member of the Newton School Committee, which she chaired, and sixteen as an Alderman representing Ward 7, including time spent as chair of the Public Works and Facilities Committee. Among her proudest achievements as an elected official were the introduction of comprehensive reproductive and sexual health education for Newton high schoolers, which she led as the Chair of the School Committee, and the funding and construction of the new Newton North High School building, which she led as an Alderman. Sydra lived at the center of a large, busy family and was a devoted mother and grandmother from 1970 until the day she died. She presided over numerous happy celebrations and family events in her warm and loving kitchen. Her welcoming personality drew many friends to her Ward Street home. In her final hours, she was still taking care of her loving family as they surrounded her to say goodbye. She loved fiercely and with unbridled devotion, which will remain her most enduring family legacy. Sydra is survived by her three children: Merritt Schnipper, Deborah Schnipper, and Claudia Hochberg; their spouses: Kristen Fehrenbach, Peter Espo, and Ephraim Hochberg; five grandchildren: Leo Schnipper, Olivia Hochberg, Henry Hochberg, Eloise Hochberg, and Rylan Espo; in-laws, extended relations, and friends too numerous to name. In deference to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in Sydra's memory may be made to Save the Children and/or UNICEF, two charities she supported throughout her life.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020