PIASECKI, Sygmund F. "Ziggie" Of Billerica, formerly of Chelsea, on April 21. Devoted father of James Piasecki and his wife Pamela of Walpole, Tim Piasecki of Billerica, Steve Fulmer, Norma "Sissy" Scalese and her husband Joe of Billerica, Billie Jo Barr of Burlington, and Kelly Ann Mauch of Troy, NH. Son of the late Zygmunt and Blance (Naruszewicz) Piasecki. Dear brother of Peter Piasecki and his wife Debra of Chelsea. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, several cousins, a niece, and a nephew. A Celebration of his Life will be held and announced for a later date when family and friends can attend. Late member of the Billerica Elks, Chelsea Yacht club and past president of the Polish Political Club, Chelsea. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, CHELSEA. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook, or to send a personalized sympathy card. Visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020