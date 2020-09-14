1/1
SYLENA F. KEEPING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SYLENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEEPING, Sylena F. MSN/MBA, RN It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of F. Sylena Keeping, loving spouse of John R. Hickey, Winthrop, MA. She is survived by her siblings, Constance Lu (Leonard), Captain Roderick C. Keeping (Mary), and Captain Steven C. Keeping and cherished nieces (Sarah and Katie), her first friend and cousin, John Cooney (Susan), cousins, friends and colleagues.

Sylena fought a brave battle against a metastatic cancer. So many kindnesses surrounded her - family, friends, prayers and thoughts - during this difficult time. Her grace and humor throughout her illness were remarkable.

Sylena loved and valued her more than forty year nursing career. She trained first as an RN and then completed her degree in public health at Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, beginning a lifelong career in community nursing. Her education and career in the Boston area centered in both home health and hospice care, first as a practicing nurse, then in senior ad-ministration at Hallmark Health VNA and Hospice. She exhibited the highest standard and was an exemplar role model. She mentored many to excel in practice over the years.

Her life was filled with travel, laughter and joy. She leaves her best life wishes to those she loved.

She will be so missed.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the extraordinary team of nurses, aides and staff at the Kaplan Family Hospice House who cared for Sylena in her last weeks. Their professionalism and compassion eased an unbearable situation.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, to honor and commemo-rate her life, remembrances can be made to charities that were dear to Sylena: The Mary Ellen Tramondozzi Nursing Scholarship Fund, or the Merrimack Valley Hospice c/o Home Health Foundation, 360 Merrimack Street, Lawrence, MA 01843.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved