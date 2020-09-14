KEEPING, Sylena F. MSN/MBA, RN It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of F. Sylena Keeping, loving spouse of John R. Hickey, Winthrop, MA. She is survived by her siblings, Constance Lu (Leonard), Captain Roderick C. Keeping (Mary), and Captain Steven C. Keeping and cherished nieces (Sarah and Katie), her first friend and cousin, John Cooney (Susan), cousins, friends and colleagues.
Sylena fought a brave battle against a metastatic cancer. So many kindnesses surrounded her - family, friends, prayers and thoughts - during this difficult time. Her grace and humor throughout her illness were remarkable.
Sylena loved and valued her more than forty year nursing career. She trained first as an RN and then completed her degree in public health at Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, beginning a lifelong career in community nursing. Her education and career in the Boston area centered in both home health and hospice care, first as a practicing nurse, then in senior ad-ministration at Hallmark Health VNA and Hospice. She exhibited the highest standard and was an exemplar role model. She mentored many to excel in practice over the years.
Her life was filled with travel, laughter and joy. She leaves her best life wishes to those she loved.
She will be so missed.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the extraordinary team of nurses, aides and staff at the Kaplan Family Hospice House
who cared for Sylena in her last weeks. Their professionalism and compassion eased an unbearable situation.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, to honor and commemo-rate her life, remembrances can be made to charities that were dear to Sylena: The Mary Ellen Tramondozzi Nursing Scholarship Fund, or the Merrimack Valley Hospice c/o Home Health Foundation, 360 Merrimack Street, Lawrence, MA 01843.