CAMPBELL, Sylvan L. October 8, 1931 to June 3, 2020. Of Newton, MA, died suddenly on June 3, 2020 at University of Massachusetts Memorial Center in Worcester, MA. Sylvan was born on October 8, 1931 in Boston to the late Vera Irene and Sylvanus T. Campbell.
Sylvan was raised in Boston and went through the Boston public school system. He graduated from Boston Latin School in 1949 and matriculated into Boston College. Upon graduation from Boston College, he served in the United States Navy for three years. Following an honorable discharge, he attended Howard University College of Medicine, where he received a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1961.
He did his intern year in Philadelphia, PA, where he met the love of his life, Alice Christian. He married her in April 1963, and they had their only child - a son (Steven) - in November 1964. He and his family moved back to Boston in order for him to continue his residency in Obstetrics/Gynecology.
He had a private practice for Ob/Gyn in Roxbury and Mattapan as well as being on staff at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (formerly known as Beth Israel Hospital) for many years prior to retiring. He resided with his wife in Newton.
He is survived by his loving wife Alice Evelyn Campbell of Newton and his loving son Steven Lloyd Campbell of Tulsa, OK.
There will be a Graveside Service on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:00 (Noon) at Forest Hills Cemetery. Interment: Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA. For online condolences, visit
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020