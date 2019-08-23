|
|
MODOONO, Sylvester J. A lifelong Lexington resident passed away on August 20, 2019 after a long heroic battle with cancer. He was 78 years old. He was the son of the late Sylvester & Isabell Modoono (Millyan). Cy is survived by his life partner, provider & coach for 47 years, Gail Selian, who will always carry him in her heart. He is also survived by his brother, Paul of Chelmsford. He was predeased by his brother, Edward of Bedford, MA and his surviving wife Joan. He leaves his nephews Eddie, Jr., Paul, Jr. & Alex Burgess, and one loving niece, Kelley Gilbert of North Carolina. He also leaves behind his beloved great-nieces & nephew, Grace, Ana, Evelyn, and Gavin, plus a host of friends he enjoyed greatly. Cy was a proud member of the Modoono family, a multi generation Italian-American family in Lexington. The Modoono family members have been active in the community and benefactors to the Town.
Cy was a "townie." He knew what was happening, he enjoyed receiving information, and he had opinions on everything around town. He was employed at the Jefferson Union on Fletcher Avenue for decades, with interruptions. The "Jeff" now located in Deland, Florida, is the oldest manufacturer of iron pipe fittings in the country. Cy was a technician and a mentor to many employees in the plant.
Cy saw value in items that others overlooked. As the result he leaves behind hordes of his collectables. He enjoyed games of chance and never missed an opportunity to engage. He will not be forgotten quickly. He left us with his quiet chuckle and his smile.
Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4PM to 8PM. Donations in his memory may be made to at Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Lexington 781-852-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019